Patriots' Cedrick Lang: Cut by Patriots
Lang was released by the Patriots on Friday, Doug Kyed of NESN reports.
Lang spent the entirety of last season on injured reserve with a lower leg injury has yet to make his NFL debut at the age of 26. If he clears waivers, the Patriots will decide if they want to invite Lang onto their practice squad or not.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you build your team? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
How to handle Elliott, Gordon
Chris Towers breaks down the Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon holdouts and helps you decide...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Sell Edelman
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...