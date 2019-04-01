Lang signed a contract with the Patriots on Monday, Nick Underhill of The Athletic reports.

Lang spent all of last season on the Vikings' injured reserve list due to a lower-leg injury, and previously spent all of 2017 on Minnesota's practice squad. The 26-year-old has yet to make his NFL debut, and projects to play a depth role on the Patriots' offensive line if he earns a spot on the 53-man roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories