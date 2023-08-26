Ryland connected on an extra-point try in Friday's 23-7 preseason loss to the Titans.

As Tuesday's roster cut-downs approach, Ryland and veteran Nick Folk are still in the Patriots' kicker mix and remain in what coach Bill Belichick noted Friday was a "pretty tight competition," Mark Daniels of masslive.com reports. Given that the Patriots selected Ryland in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, it would be surprising to see him let go, but with both kickers having had "really good camps," per Belichick, the team has a tough decision to make at the position, with Daniels suggesting that both players making the initial cut is a possible outcome.