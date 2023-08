With Nick Folk having been traded to the Titans on Tuesday, Ryland is slated to open the season as the Patriots' kicker, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

The Patriots took Ryland in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, so it would have been surprising if he didn't land the job. While Folk was a steady and consistent veteran option during his stint with the franchise, Ryland has a bigger kicking leg, which should prove to be an asset both on long-range attempts and on kickoffs.