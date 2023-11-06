Ryland converted his only field-goal attempt and both of his two extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-17 loss versus Washington.
New England's offense failed to crack 20 points for the second consecutive game in Week 9, and Ryland again saw few opportunities as a result. He has struggled on longer kicks so far this season, and as long as the Patriots continue to fail to move the ball, there are better fantasy options at kicker.
