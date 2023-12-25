Ryland made two of his three field-goal attempts and two of three extra-point tries in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Broncos.

After missing from 47 yards late in the first half of the contest and then missing an extra point in the third quarter, Ryland came through with seconds left, hitting a game-winning try from a career-high 56 yards. Through 15 games, Ryland has scored 66 points, while hitting 65.2 percent of his field-goal attempts, a pace that has given him limited fantasy utility during his rookie season.