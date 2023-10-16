Ryland made his only field-goal attempt (from 43 yards) in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Raiders.
Ryland also made both of his extra-point tries Sunday and through six contests to date the rookie kicker has compiled a total of 22 points. Until the 1-5 Patriots pick up the pace on offense, Ryland will profile as a low-end fantasy option.
