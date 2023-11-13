Ryland made two of his three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Colts.

Ryland's successful tries Sunday were from 37 and 24 yards, while his miss came from 35 yards out. As the Patriots head into their bye week, Ryland has made 12 of his 17 field goal attempts through 10 games, while having recorded 49 points in that span. Given that he's kicking behind an inconsistent offense, Ryland's fantasy upside appears modest ahead of his team's Nov. 26 contest against the Giants.