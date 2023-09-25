Ryland made two of his four field-goal attempts in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.

Ryland, who notched seven points in the contest, made field goals from 48 and 51 yards Sunday, with his misses coming from 48 and 57 yards. Per Zack Cox of NESN,windy and rainy conditions didn't help the rookie kicker's cause, with coach Bill Belichick giving Ryland a vote of confidence following the contest. "We need to have a cleaner operation," Belichick said of the team's Week 3 kicking game. "But I thought (Ryland) showed mental toughness coming back and making that kick in the third quarter after the one at the half that just wasn't a great operation. He did a good job for us."