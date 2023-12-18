Ryland converted one of his two field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-17 loss versus the Chiefs.

Ryland has now missed three of his last six field-goal tries, and the 41-yarder he hooked to the left in Week 15 was not particularly close. The rookie's struggles thus far combined with the Patriot offense's lack of juice make him a less-than-appealing option at kicker for the rest of the fantasy playoffs.