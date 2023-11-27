Ryland missed his only field-goal attempt in Sunday's 10-7 loss to the Giants.

Ryland's miss was a 35-yard try with six seconds remaining that would have tied Sunday's contest. The rookie kicker also missed a 35-yard attempt in the Patriots' 10-6 loss to the Colts in Week 10. PerZack Cox of NESN.com, coach Bill Belichick noted his frustration with Ryland's recent performance, while at the same time acknowledging the 2023 fourth-rounder's ability. "Chad is a very talented player," Belichick said Monday. "But this is two weeks in a row that we basically missed extra points. It's not good enough." Ryland will look to bounce back this coming weekend against the Chargers, but at this stage he's not a reliable fantasy option, given his accuracy issues (66.7 percent on 18 attempts) and the overall state of (2-9) New England's offense.