Ryland missed his only field-goal attempt in Sunday's 34-0 loss to the Saints.

Following his miss from 48-yards Sunday, Ryland is now 4-of-8 on field-goal attempts through his first five NFL games. Though the 2023 fourth-rounder isn't in danger of losing his job as the Patriots kicker, he'll profile as a low-percentage fantasy option until both his accuracy and the team's offense show signs of improvement.