Ryland missed his only field-goal attempt and made all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Bills.

Ryland's miss in the contest was from 47 yards out, and overall the rookie kicker has made 15 of his 24 field-goal tries and 24 of his 25 extra point opportunities through 16 games. As the Patriots' season finale against the Jets approaches, Ryland profiles as a risky fantasy lineup option in Week 18.