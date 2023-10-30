Ryland converted his only field-goal attempt and both of his two extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-17 loss at Miami.

Ryland did all he could in Week 8, but with New England only managing to accumulate 218 total yards of offense on the day, that just didn't amount to much. For his part, he has looked solid on short kicks and shaky on longer ones through eight games in 2023. The Patriots should have an easier time moving the football in Week 9 when they host a Washington defense that's allowed 28.5 points per game this season.