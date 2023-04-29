The Patriots selected Ryland in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 112nd overall.

The Patriots traded up with the Jets to make Ryland the second kicker selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. It's a curious decision given Nick Folk still remains on New England's roster, but with one year remaining on the two-year extension he signed back in March of 2022, it seems clear the Patriots are planning ahead when it comes to their specialists. Ryland transferred to Maryland in his final collegiate season and converted 19 of his 23 field-goal attempts, but he made just three of his six tries from 50-plus yards out.