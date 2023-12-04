Ryland didn't record any field-goal attempts in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers.

Heading into Week 13 action, there had been some speculation that Ryland, who had missed 35-yard field-goal tries in consecutive games, could be potentially be replaced as the Patriots' kicker. Though Matthew Wright was added to the team's practice squad, Ryland maintained his role Sunday. Looking ahead to Thursday night's game against the Steelers, the 2023 fourth-rounder is off the fantasy radar considering the continuing struggles of New England's offense.