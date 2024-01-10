Ryland connected on 16 of his 25 field-goal attempts and 24 of his 25 extra-point tries in 17 games during the 2023 season.

The Patriots took Ryland, who logged 72 points in that span, in the fourth round (112th overall) of last April's NFL draft, and the Maryland product took over the team's kicking job ahead of Week 1 following the trade of Nick Folk to the Titans. Accuracy issues and working behind an inconsistent offense limited Ryland's fantasy utility as a rookie, but he'll presumably have an opportunity to continue his role in 2024. That said, when it comes to New England's looming roster overhaul, it wouldn't surprise us to see competition for Ryland brought in ahead of next season.