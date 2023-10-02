Ryland made one of his two field-goal attempts in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Ryland made his first attempt from 29 yards out to tie the game in the first quarter. However, he didn't take the field again until late in the fourth quarter to attempt a 52-yard field goal, which he missed wide right. The rookie fourth-round selection is now 4-of-7 on FGAs this season while missing 2-of-3 attempts of 50-plus yards. Next up for Ryland is the Saints in Week 5.