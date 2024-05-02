Ryland is slated to face competition from veteran kicker Joey Slye, who is in line to sign with the Patriots, Mark Daniels of masslive.com reports.

Ryland, who the Patriots took in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, is coming off a rookie campaign in which he made just 64 percent of his field-goal attempts (16 of 25). Though the Maryland product has a strong kicking leg, he'll need to display better accuracy in the coming months in order to hold off the challenge presented by the 28-year-old Slye, who connected on 79.2 percent of his field-goal tries with the Commanders last season.