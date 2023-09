Ryland made both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's season-opening 25-20 loss to the Eagles.

With Nick Folk having been traded to the Titans at the end of August, Ryland is entrenched as the Patriots' kicker this season and will thus have plenty of weeks where he'll be called upon more. The 2023 fourth-rounder's next chance to log a field-goal attempt will arrive this coming weekend when the Patriots host the Dolphins.