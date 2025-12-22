site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Charles Woods: Downgraded to out
RotoWire Staff
Woods (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday night's matchup with the Ravens.
The cornerback did not record a stat before sustaining the injury. Woods has played more on special teams than defense in 2025.
