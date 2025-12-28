Patriots' Charles Woods: Green light to play Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woods (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Woods tweaked his ankle during the Patriots' Week 16 win over the Ravens, but he has been cleared to play Sunday after logging three-straight limited practices during Week 17 prep. He has accrued nine tackles (seven solo) and one pass defense through 13 regular-season games while operating mostly on special teams.
