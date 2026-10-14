Woods (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Woods exited the Patriots' Week 5 win over the Raiders early with a shoulder injury and did not return. The cornerback likely aggravated a pre-existing issue in the contest but was still able to suit up for practice Wednesday. Woods played through the injury to start the Week 5 contest and will likely do the same for Week 6 against the Jets unless Carlton Davis (neck) and Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) are healthy enough to reclaim their starting spots at outside cornerback.