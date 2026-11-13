Woods (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions in Munich.

Woods was unable to play against the Packers in Week 9 due to a hamstring injury. He opened Week 10 prep with consecutive limited practices before participating in full Friday, but his official status for Sunday's contest may not be known until New England announces its list of inactive players about 90 minutes before the 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff. Carlton Davis (knee) did not travel with the team to Germany, and if Woods is not cleared to play Sunday, then Channing Canada and Karon Prunty would be the top candidates to start opposite Christian Gonzalez at outside cornerback.