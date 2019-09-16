Winovich made 1.5 sacks in Sunday's blowout win over the Dolphins.

Despite the blowout, Winovich only played 26 of 62 defensive snaps (42 percent). The rookie third-round pick was effective in the limited snap count, but he's still listed behind Deatrich Wise and Michael Bennett on the depth chart. These games will likely be rare for Winovich.

