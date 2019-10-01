Play

Winovich recorded one sack across eight defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Bills.

Winovich has seen his defensive snaps drop every game so far this season but he has still managed to notch three sacks -- which is second-most on the team. Given his drop in reps, it remains to be seen how the Patriots will utilize the rookie as they head into the second quarter of the season.

