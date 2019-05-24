Winovich participated in OTAs on Thursday, Andrew Callahan of MassLive.com reports.

Winovich was selected by New England in the third round of the draft after undergoing thumb surgery in March. The Michigan product brings speed off the edge -- he clocked in a 4.59 40-yard dash at the combine -- as well as a solid motor to the Patriots' pass rush. Winovich racked up 59 tackles (33 solo) and five sacks in his senior year for the Wolverines.

More News
Our Latest Stories