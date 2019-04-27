The Patriots selected Winovich (thumb) in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 77th overall.

The Michigan product brings speed off the edge for New England, having clocked in at 4.59 seconds in the 40-yard dash. One critique on Winovich is that he is over-reliant on that speed and lacks functional power to work through offensive tackles. He checks in at 6-foot-2 3/4 and 256 pounds, making him an undersized edge option in the mold of a Shaun Phillips type. Still, Winovich has speed and motor to be an effective pass rusher even if his frame puts a slight cap on his ceiling.