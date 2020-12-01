Winovich collected five tackles, including one sack, during Sunday's 20-17 win against Arizona.
Winovich helped snuff out a Cardinals drive by virtue of his sack at the 11:02 mark of the second quarter, with Arizona being forced to punt two plays later. The Michigan product generated an impressive 2.5 sacks over the first quarter of the regular season, but he found himself in the midst of a six-game sack drought entering Sunday's contest. Having fielded 80-plus percent of the defensive workload in each of New England's past three games, Winovich is playing an integral defensive role heading into a Week 13 matchup against the Chargers.