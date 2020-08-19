Winovich said Wednesday that he is fully cleared from offseason sports hernia surgery, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports.

Winovich underwent the surgery May 7, so the fact that he's feeling fully healthy is a positive sign for the likelihood he suits up in Week 1. The Michigan product is looking to take a step forward in year two after he played a rotational role in 2019, compiling 26 total tackles and 5.5 sacks across 16 games.