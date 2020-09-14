Winovich made six tackles -- one for a loss -- in Sunday's 21-11 win over the Dolphins.

Winovich split reps with Shilique Calhoun and logged 42 of 61 defensive snaps (68 percent), but it was Winovich who was most productive. The second-year linebacker finished second in tackles and recorded a QB hit as well. His IDP outlook is a little shaky without a full workload, but he's a proven pass rusher with 5.5 sacks in his rookie season. He'll set his sights on Russell Wilson, who was sacked three times Sunday, for a Week 2 matchup.