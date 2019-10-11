Winovich recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown in Thursday's win over the Patriots.

Winovich played only 14 defensive snaps but found himself in the right place at the right time to recover the blocked punt late in the first quarter. The 24-year-old started the season working in a rotational role on the defensive line, but he's played only 52 defensive snaps over the last four games.

