Patriots' Chase Winovich: Scores on blocked punt
Winovich recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown in Thursday's win over the Patriots.
Winovich played only 14 defensive snaps but found himself in the right place at the right time to recover the blocked punt late in the first quarter. The 24-year-old started the season working in a rotational role on the defensive line, but he's played only 52 defensive snaps over the last four games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Hockenson returns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including where...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...