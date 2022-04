The Patriots selected Hines in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 210th overall.

Hines is the second interior offensive lineman selected by the Patriots in this draft. The 327-pounder out of LSU is squat (6-foot-2) but athletic for his size with a powerful lower half. Hines was plagued with injuries his last season on the bayou as he missed the final five games of the season but he was healthy for the combine. He projects as a solid depth option at guard for the Patriots.