Hines (undisclosed) passed his physical Monday and was activated off the non-football injury list, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Hines missed the final five games of his LSU career due to injury and remained sidelined during New England's offseason program before ultimately landing on the NFI list ahead of training camp. However, now healthy, the rookie sixth-round pick will look to carve out a role along the Patriots' offensive line before initial 53-man roster deadline.