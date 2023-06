Hines made his first appearance at OTAs Friday, Karen Guregian of Masslive.com reports.

After starting his rookie season on the non-football injury list, Hines passed his physical last August and participated in practices. He was placed on IR last October with an undisclosed injury and did not play for the rest of the 2022 season. Hines' return will add depth to the right guard position behind Mike Onwenu and Antonio Mafi.