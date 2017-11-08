Hogan (right shoulder) was not spotted at Wednesday's practice, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

While the Patriots haven't rule Hogan out for Sunday night's game against the Broncos, things appear to be trending toward the wideout missing the contest, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. If Hogan is sidelined this weekend, Phillip Dorsett could assume a more prominent role in the Patriots' Week 10 passing offense, working opposite Brandin Cooks, with Danny Amendola manning the slot.