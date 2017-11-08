Patriots' Chris Hogan: Absent from practice Wednesday
Hogan (right shoulder) was not spotted at Wednesday's practice, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
While the Patriots haven't rule Hogan out for Sunday night's game against the Broncos, things appear to be trending toward the wideout missing the contest, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. If Hogan is sidelined this weekend, Phillip Dorsett could assume a more prominent role in the Patriots' Week 10 passing offense, working opposite Brandin Cooks, with Danny Amendola manning the slot.
More News
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Misses practice Tuesday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Likely out 'a few weeks'•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Arm in sling after game•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Exits Sunday's game with shoulder injury•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Catches four passes for 71 yards Sunday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Good to go Sunday•
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.