Hogan was on the field for 54 of the Patriots' 66 snaps on offense in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Titans.

Despite seeing action on 82 percent of his team's snaps on offense in Week 10, Hogan was was targeted just once and did not catch a pass for the second consecutive game. The Patriots are on bye in Week 11, so Hogan's next chance to haul in a reception will arrive on Nov. 25 against the Jets. Hogan's fantasy upside in that contest figures to hinge on the status of fellow receiver Julian Edelman, who was forced out of Sunday's game with an ankle injury.