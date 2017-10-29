Hogan's right arm was in a sling following Sunday's win over the Chargers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The wideout was forced forced out of the game in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury, quite possibly a dislocation, and at first glance it looks like Hogan could miss some time, even with the Patriots on bye in Week 9. In such a scenario, Phillip Dorsett would move up a peg on the team's depth chart, plus New England could look to add wideout depth in advance of the NFL trade deadline. Hogan has an MRI slated for Monday morning.

