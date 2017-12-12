Hogan (shoulder) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Dolphins.

Hogan's return to the mix after missing four games arrives at a good time from the Patriots' perspective, with Rob Gronkowski serving a one-game suspension this week. While replacing Gronkowski is not a one-man job, Hogan gives the team's offense another viable red-zone option in the star tight end's absence. While it's possible that in his first outing back, Hogan may not see quite as heavy a snap count as he did prior to his injury, the wideout still figures to be a key passing target Monday for QB Tom Brady, along with deep threat Brandin Cooks and slot man Danny Amendola.

