Patriots' Chris Hogan: Back in action Monday night
Hogan (shoulder) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Dolphins.
Hogan's return to the mix after missing four games arrives at a good time from the Patriots' perspective, with Rob Gronkowski serving a one-game suspension this week. While replacing Gronkowski is not a one-man job, Hogan gives the team's offense another viable red-zone option in the star tight end's absence. While it's possible that in his first outing back, Hogan may not see quite as heavy a snap count as he did prior to his injury, the wideout still figures to be a key passing target Monday for QB Tom Brady, along with deep threat Brandin Cooks and slot man Danny Amendola.
More News
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Expected to play a lot•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Still expected to play•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Traveling to Miami, expected to play Monday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Likely to return Monday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Limited at practice Friday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...