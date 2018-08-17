Patriots' Chris Hogan: Busy in exhibition
Hogan caught five of seven targets for 25 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason win over Philadelphia.
Hogan led the Patriots in targets before halftime, narrowly edging out James White (six) and Julian Edelman (five). Hogan was on the receiving end of Tom Brady's only throw into the end zone, and the wideout later saw a deep look down the right sideline. The rest of Hogan's workload was a bunch of short throws, with one ugly drop over the middle mixed in. Thursday's large target total was partially a product of Tom Brady attempting 26 passes in the first half, with New England emphasizing the passing game in the absence of running backs Sony Michel (knee) and Rex Burkhead (knee). It's also worth noting that Rob Gronkowski was held out, depriving Brady of his favorite red-zone target. Regardless, Edelman's four-game suspension should result in some heavy workloads for Hogan early in the season.
