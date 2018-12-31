Hogan reeled in six of his team-high 11 targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Jets.

With Josh Gordon (suspension) no longer in the mix and Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) inactive, Hogan was busy Sunday after not being targeted in Week 16. Assuming Patterson is back for the Patriots' playoff opener, there will be another mouth to feed in the New England offense, but Hogan should see plenty of snaps, in any case. His fantasy upside remains tied to game script/flow, however, on the heels of a regular season in which the 30-year-old logged 35 catches (on 55 targets) for 532 yards and three TDs.