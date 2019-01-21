Hogan caught five of his seven targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 37-31 AFC Championship win over the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Julian Edelman caught seven of his 10 targets for 96 yards and TE Rob Gronkowski hauled in six of his 11 targets for 79 yards, but with Josh Gordon no longer in the mix, Hogan profiles as the Patriots' clear-cut No. 2 wideout option as Super Bowl LIII against the Rams approaches, an assignment that carries with it a degree of fantasy utility.