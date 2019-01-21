Patriots' Chris Hogan: Catches five passes Sunday
Hogan caught five of his seven targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 37-31 AFC Championship win over the Chiefs.
Meanwhile, Julian Edelman caught seven of his 10 targets for 96 yards and TE Rob Gronkowski hauled in six of his 11 targets for 79 yards, but with Josh Gordon no longer in the mix, Hogan profiles as the Patriots' clear-cut No. 2 wideout option as Super Bowl LIII against the Rams approaches, an assignment that carries with it a degree of fantasy utility.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Arians, Leftwich running Bucs ship
Byron Leftwich will call plays while his mentor, Bruce Arians, runs the Buccaneers. How will...
-
Gase to fly with Darnold with Jets
The long-stagnant Jets offense has potential to thrive now that Adam Gase will mesh with Sam...