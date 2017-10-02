Patriots' Chris Hogan: Catches five passes Sunday
Hogan hauled in five of his nine targets for 60 yards and a TD in Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Panthers.
Hogan now has four TDs over his last three games, while continuing to log plenty of work on a weekly basis. On Sunday, he was on the field for all but two of team's snaps on offense and he figures to remain busy Thursday, when the Patriots face the Buccaneers -- who have allowed an average of 315.7 passing yards per game -- on the road.
