Patriots' Chris Hogan: Catches lone target in Week 4
Hogan caught his only target for 25 yards in Sunday's 38-7 win over the Dolphins.
Hogan was on the field for 70 of the team's 81 snaps on offense Sunday, but the lone target he logged was discouraging, given that Julian Edelman was still unavailable, while serving the final leg of his four-game suspension. What appeared to be a golden opportunity to produce out of the gate has now passed, with Hogan having accounted for just eight catches (on 15 targets) for 109 yards and two TDs (both in Week 2) in four games to date. With Edelman due back for Thursday night's game against the Colts and Josh Gordon now in the mix, Hogan's path to consistent targets looks muddled. That's not to say that he won't have productive fantasy outings, but with added options at wideout, he's going to be a hit-or-miss option in the coming weeks.
