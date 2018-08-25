Patriots' Chris Hogan: Catches one pass Friday
Hogan was on the field for 15 snaps in Friday's preseason loss to the Panthers, en route to catching his only target for 10 yards.
Hogan's next game action should arrive in Week 1 of the regular season, at which time he is in line to be a focal part of New England's passing game, with Brandin Cooks having been traded to the Rams and Julian Edelman set to serve a four-game suspension out of the gate. Even once Edelman returns to the mix, Hogan will remain entrenched as a starter, which puts him in a good position record career-high totals, assuming his health. The 29-year-old caught 34 passes (on 59 targets) for 439 yards and five TDs in nine games last season.
