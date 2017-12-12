Patriots' Chris Hogan: Catches one pass Monday
Hogan (shoulder) was on the field for 55 of 61 snaps on offense in Monday night's 27-20 loss to the Dolphins, en route to hauling in one of his five targets for one yard.
With a game under his belt following a four-game absence, Hogan is a bounce-back candidate in Week 15's road game against the Steelers. While his output Monday was disappointing, it's clear that Hogan is slated to log plenty of playing time going forward, in the absence of any injury setbacks. The Patriots will welcome Rob Gronkowski back from a one-game suspension this week, and while he's candidate gobble up targets and red zone looks, his presence and the attention he draws from opposing defenders could help free things up for Hogan and Brandin Cooks on Sunday.
