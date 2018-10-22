Patriots' Chris Hogan: Catches six passes Sunday
Hogan logged 42 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Bears, en route to hauling in six of his seven targets for 63 yards.
For the second straight game, Hogan was out-snapped by both Julian Edelman (63) and Josh Gordon (61), but he ending up with the most catches among that trio Sunday. Once tight end Rob Gronkowski (back) returns to the mix, their will be another mouth to feed in the Patriots passing offense and with running back James White also heavily involved on that front, steady weekly volume may not always be available for Hogan.
