Hogan was on the field for all 48 snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Lions, en route to hauling in three of his four targets for 31 yards.

Three weeks into Julian Edelman's four-game suspension, Hogan has tallied seven catches (on 14 targets) for 84 yards, to go along with a pair of Week 2 TDs. He's seeing plenty of snaps, but the volume has been disappointing, considering Edelman's absence, as well as the offseason departure of Brandin Cooks. Looking ahead, QB Tom Brady is bound to improve on the 133 passing yards he logged Sunday, but Hogan's early-season window of opportunity is closing, with pass-catching reinforcements are on the way. Edelman is due back in Week 5 and newcomer Josh Gordon (hamstring) is a threat cut into Hogan's target share once he's healthy and up to speed with the Patriots offense.