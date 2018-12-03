Patriots' Chris Hogan: Catches two passes Sunday
Hogan was on the field for 32 out of a possible 74 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Vikings, en route to catching both of his targets for 20 yards.
That's five straight two-target games for Hogan, whose fantasy upside is capped by the presence and productivity of fellow receivers Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon.
