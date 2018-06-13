Patriots' Chris Hogan: Could see bigger role in 2018
Hogan appears poised to see an expanded workload this coming season, Jeff Howe of The Athletic Boston reports.
Hogan got off to a strong start in the 2017 campaign before hurting his shoulder and missing all but one game in the second half of the regular season. A six-catch, 128-yard effort in the Super Bowl loss to the Eagles gave the 29-year-old something to build off of and he heads into the coming season atop the Patriots' wideout depth chart, with Brandin Cooks having been traded to the Rams and Julian Edelman facing a four-game suspension out of the gate. Now well past his shoulder woes, Hogan figures to be one of quarterback Tom Brady's key targets early on. Moreover, with Cooks no longer in the mix, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Hogan -- who is already a solid red-zone option -- could see more downfield looks this season, while Edelman does most of his damage in the short-to-intermediate passing game.
